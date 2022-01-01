This film tells the story of the accelerating destruction of forests for fuel, and probes the policy loopholes, subsidies, and greenwashing of the burgeoning biomass electric power industry.

The electric power industry's solution to climate change has become a flawed renewable, replacement for fossil-fuel. Follow the people and parties who are both promoting and fighting against its adoption and use.

BURNED: Are Trees the New Coal?

BURNED: Are Trees the New Coal? is produced by Alan Dater and Lisa Merton of Marlboro Productions.