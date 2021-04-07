© 2021 Maine Public
Frontier Adding Three Nonstop Destinations From Portland Jetport

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published April 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT
In this April 23, 2020 file photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver.

Frontier Airlines is expanding its service from the Portland Jetport International Jetport this summer.

The jetport says that the airline is adding nonstop services to three new cities: Philadelphia, Atlanta and Myrtle Beach. The news comes only a few weeks after United Airlines announced that it was adding six new nonstop Midwest destinations from the Jetport.

Officials said that move was part of an effort to get more travelers into the sky after the industry suffered significant financial losses in 2020. Last year, the jetport saw less than 700,000 passengers — a decline of more than 60% from the year before.

