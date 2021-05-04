© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Law Court Hears Arguments On Portland's Hazard Pay Policy

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published May 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
A worker at a gift shop regulated the number of customers allowed in the store due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Maine.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether voters in Portland had a right to set a time-and-a-half pay provision for city workers during times of emergency.

It was part of a minimum wage ordinance approved by voters in November, which raised the city minimum wage from $12 to $15 per hour by 2025.

Also being challenged is when that hazard pay provision would be implemented: immediately, with the rest of the wage law in 2022, or when the law reaches maturity in 2025.

Meanwhile, the city of Portland has also extended its state-of-emergency declaration for the city until November 1st.

It's not clear when the court will make its ruling.

