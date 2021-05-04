Law Court Hears Arguments On Portland's Hazard Pay Policy

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether voters in Portland had a right to set a time-and-a-half pay provision for city workers during times of emergency.

It was part of a minimum wage ordinance approved by voters in November, which raised the city minimum wage from $12 to $15 per hour by 2025.

Also being challenged is when that hazard pay provision would be implemented: immediately, with the rest of the wage law in 2022, or when the law reaches maturity in 2025.

Meanwhile, the city of Portland has also extended its state-of-emergency declaration for the city until November 1st.

It's not clear when the court will make its ruling.