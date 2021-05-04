Maine Treasurer Taking Designs For State Dollar Coin

Maine's treasurer is accepting designs for a new $1 state coin.

The state treasurer's office announced yesterday that the coin is scheduled to be printed in 2024. The coin will be part of the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program, which aims to honor innovation and innovators.

The public is encouraged to submit concepts in writing by June 1. A selection committee will then help Gov. Janet Mills in selecting a design to submit to the U.S. Treasury. A treasury artist will then design the coin.

