Business and Economy

Maine Treasurer Taking Designs For State Dollar Coin

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published May 4, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT
JFK Coin
Mike Groll
/
AP
A newly-stamped gold coin of President John F. Kennedy is examined at the U.S. Mint at West Point on Tuesday, July 22, 2014, in West Point, N.Y.

Maine's treasurer is accepting designs for a new $1 state coin.

The state treasurer's office announced yesterday that the coin is scheduled to be printed in 2024. The coin will be part of the U.S. Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program, which aims to honor innovation and innovators.

The public is encouraged to submit concepts in writing by June 1. A selection committee will then help Gov. Janet Mills in selecting a design to submit to the U.S. Treasury. A treasury artist will then design the coin.

