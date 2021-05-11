No Apparent Gas Shortages In Maine Following Hack On Southern U.S. Pipeline

As drivers start to scramble to find gasoline in several states following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Mainers appear to be in the clear.

Charlie Summers, president and CEO of the Maine Energy Marketers Association, says most gasoline comes to the state from Canada or Europe — and isn’t affected by the pipeline interruption.

“As a result we are not dependent on the Colonial Pipeline. And Mainers, I think, can rest assured that they’ll have their energy needs met," he says.

A ransomware attack forced The Colonial Pipeline to shutdown earlier this week.

Gasoline retailers across the state also say they do not expect to see any shortages as a result of the cyber attack.