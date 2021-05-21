© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Maine Home Sales Jump 35% In April Compared To Last Year, Prices Up 17%

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT
HOUSE.png

Maine's housing market continued its rapid surge last month.

According to data from the Maine Association of Realtors, home sales were up more than 35% in April, as compared to a year ago. Prices also shot up by 17%. The median sales price last month was $276,000.

Some of Maine's rural areas, such as Piscataquis, Somerset and Sagadahoc counties, all saw some of the largest price increases year-over-year.

The Maine Association of Realtors says that buyers are quickly snatching up homes,. Last month, the average home was only on the market for eight days - that's compared to nearly a month last April. The association says that it expects improving COVID-19 metrics should help to stabilize the market.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
