Maine Home Sales Jump 35% In April Compared To Last Year, Prices Up 17%

Maine's housing market continued its rapid surge last month.

According to data from the Maine Association of Realtors, home sales were up more than 35% in April, as compared to a year ago. Prices also shot up by 17%. The median sales price last month was $276,000.

Some of Maine's rural areas, such as Piscataquis, Somerset and Sagadahoc counties, all saw some of the largest price increases year-over-year.

The Maine Association of Realtors says that buyers are quickly snatching up homes,. Last month, the average home was only on the market for eight days - that's compared to nearly a month last April. The association says that it expects improving COVID-19 metrics should help to stabilize the market.

