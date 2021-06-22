© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Mainers' Personal Income Increases Sharply in the First Quarter

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT

The federal Bureau of Economic Affairs says Mainers' personal income jumped 74.7% in the first three months of this year.

Maine wasn't alone in seeing such eye-popping increases. The national average increase was 59.7%.

New Mexico had a 77.1% rise in its personal income and Mississippi an 89.3% increase.

These huge increases were driven by the torrent of federal cash unleashed by Congress to counter the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.

For Maine, a rise in earnings of almost 9% also helped; interest and rent payment income actually declined slightly in the first quarter.

