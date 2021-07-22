© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Maine Avoids Sharp Increase In Unemployment Claims

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published July 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits in Maine, totaled 1,201 in the week that ended July 17. That was an increase of just 32, or about 3%, from the week before. Nationally, the first-time claims rose by almost 14%, or some 51,000 additional first time claims for benefits.

Maine did see first-time claims for federally-funded unemployment benefits rise to 143 to 63. Those benefits, the so-called "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance," go to freelancers, gig economy workers, and others who don't normally qualify for state unemployment benefits. That program is to end in early September.

Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
