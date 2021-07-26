© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Marijuana Sales In Maine Still At Record Highs

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT
Marijuana is sold at Theory Wellness, a cannabis retail store, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. Cannabis has rocketed to the top of the state's agricultural crops, but the first few months of legal adult use sales have otherwise been without much fanfare.

Maine adult use marijuana sales continue to climb, with nearly six- and-a-half million dollars worth of products being sold in June. That's an increase of more than a million dollars over May which was also a record breaking month.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy reports more than 86,000 individual retail transactions for June, and the state collected nearly $650,000 in sales tax revenue.

Maine voters approved the recreational use and sale of marijuana products in November 2016 with the first sales last October.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
