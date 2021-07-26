Marijuana Sales In Maine Still At Record Highs

Maine adult use marijuana sales continue to climb, with nearly six- and-a-half million dollars worth of products being sold in June. That's an increase of more than a million dollars over May which was also a record breaking month.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy reports more than 86,000 individual retail transactions for June, and the state collected nearly $650,000 in sales tax revenue.

Maine voters approved the recreational use and sale of marijuana products in November 2016 with the first sales last October.

