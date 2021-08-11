Maine's Retail Marijuana Market Posts Record Sales In July

July sales of adult-use marijuana have once again broken records, with more than $9.4 million in retail sales — that's $3 million more than in June.

Sales have steadily increased, month after month, since the first recreational marijuana products went on sale last October.

According to the latest Office of Marijuana Policy report, buds and other plant parts account for more than $5 million of the July sales, with the rest of the revenue split between concentrates such as vape products and other items such as topicals and edibles.

The state reports that July's sales generated more than $943,000 in tax revenue.