© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Maine's Retail Marijuana Market Posts Record Sales In July

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published August 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
Maine Marijuana
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Marijuana is sold at Theory Wellness, a cannabis retail store, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in South Portland, Maine.

July sales of adult-use marijuana have once again broken records, with more than $9.4 million in retail sales — that's $3 million more than in June.

Sales have steadily increased, month after month, since the first recreational marijuana products went on sale last October.

According to the latest Office of Marijuana Policy report, buds and other plant parts account for more than $5 million of the July sales, with the rest of the revenue split between concentrates such as vape products and other items such as topicals and edibles.

The state reports that July's sales generated more than $943,000 in tax revenue.

Tags

Business and EconomyMarijuana
Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
See stories by Jennifer Mitchell