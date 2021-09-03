© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Maine Turnpike Authority Predicts Bustling Labor Day Traffic

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT
Memorial Day Traffic Maine
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
AP
A motorist from Massachusetts fills his truck with gas at a rest area on the Maine Turnpike, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Kennebunk, Maine. The state expects a large increase in the number of out-of-state visitors over last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Maine Turnpike Authority is predicting Labor Day weekend traffic will be near pre-pandemic levels.

Through August 2021, the MTA has recorded more than 55.3 million transactions, although in 2019, that figure was 56.5 million transactions.

This holiday weekend, more than one million vehicles are expected to travel the Maine Turnpike.

Peak traffic times are predicted to be 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Monday.

Carol Bousquet
