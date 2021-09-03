Maine Turnpike Authority Predicts Bustling Labor Day Traffic

The Maine Turnpike Authority is predicting Labor Day weekend traffic will be near pre-pandemic levels.

Through August 2021, the MTA has recorded more than 55.3 million transactions, although in 2019, that figure was 56.5 million transactions.

This holiday weekend, more than one million vehicles are expected to travel the Maine Turnpike.

Peak traffic times are predicted to be 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Monday.