Business and Economy

8 Maine Projects To Split $7 Million From USDA For Rural Energy Infrastructure

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT

Eight projects in Maine are receiving more than $7 million from the USDA to improve energy infrastructure in rural parts of the state.

Most of the money will help fund a new, 5.5-megawatt solar farm in Bowdoin. The funding will also help several small businesses, including a summer camp in Raymond and a brewery in Whitefield, to install new solar panel systems on-site.

The agency says the money will help to lower operating costs at each business moving forward.

