Maine's High Court Temporarily Bars Construction On Disputed Section Of CMP Corridor

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court is temporarily barring construction on a disputed mile-long section of Central Maine Power's controversial transmission line.

The high court's order is in effect while the justices consider the company's appeal of a decision that voided a state lease for the lands in question.

CMP is calling that a win. In a press statement, the company says it will allow continued work on the rest of 141-mile corridor without fear of near-term legal challenges based on uncertainty about the ultimate fate of the lease.