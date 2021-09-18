© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

Maine's High Court Temporarily Bars Construction On Disputed Section Of CMP Corridor

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published September 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
Central Maine Power has been clearing trees and laying timber mats as part of its early work on a transmission line from Quebec to the regional grid.

Maine's Supreme Judicial Court is temporarily barring construction on a disputed mile-long section of Central Maine Power's controversial transmission line.

The high court's order is in effect while the justices consider the company's appeal of a decision that voided a state lease for the lands in question.

CMP is calling that a win. In a press statement, the company says it will allow continued work on the rest of 141-mile corridor without fear of near-term legal challenges based on uncertainty about the ultimate fate of the lease.

