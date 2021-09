Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 an hour to $12.75 an hour starting next year.

The state Department of Labor announced the 60 cent increase Thursday, which is based on data from the federal government.

Also starting in January, the state's tipped wage will get a 30 cent increase to $6.38 an hour.

A 2016 state law requires annual adjustments to Maine's minimum wage based on the Northeast Region's cost of living index.