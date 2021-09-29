St. Mary's Health System Is The Latest Big Employer To Raise Wages For Many Of Its Workers

Lewiston-based St. Mary's Health System is raising wages for most of its 1,400 employees, in what will represent the largest ever wage adjustment for the organization.

Spokesperson Steve Costello says it's driven in part by the overall labor shortage which is driving up pay in many sectors. He says St. Mary's made the decision after comparing its wages to other providers and markets.

"We have found that there are some significant differences of where we should be that has happened over a number of years, and we are looking to bring it back in line with where it should be," he says.

Costello says employees who already earn market rates won't get raises. Still, he says, it will affect most employees and cost St. Mary's $8 million annually.

"It's not all of the positions. It doesn't include those who are already in the right bracket of where they should be," Costello says.

Costello says the health system will find savings in non-clinical areas.

