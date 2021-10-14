© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

The next child tax credit payment is coming Oct. 15. You may not know that you qualify

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
Children and teachers from the KU Kids Deanwood child care center in Washington, D.C., complete a mural in celebration of the launch of the Child Tax Credit.
Children and teachers from the KU Kids Deanwood child care center in Washington, D.C., complete a mural in celebration of the launch of the Child Tax Credit.

The next enhanced child tax credit payment is due from the federal government Oct. 15, and advocacy and health organizations in Maine want to make sure all eligible families receive the benefit.

Claude Rwaganje of ProsperityME says new Mainers and families who don't file taxes may not know they're eligible.

"Whether it's one family or 100 families, everybody should be aware of this advance Child Tax Credit, to take advantage of it," Rwaganje says.

Rwaganje says families who need help signing up can call ProsperityME. The enhanced child tax credit is part of the American Rescue Plan. The monthly payments of up to $300 per child are set to expire in January, but President Biden wants to extend the program through 2025.

Business and Economy
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight