Business and Economy

Maine groups get more than $700K in federal funding for rural internet, education and health care

Associated Press
Published October 31, 2021

AUGUSTA, Maine — Organizations in Maine are slated to get more than $700,000 from the federal government to help with rural challenges such as high-speed internet, education and health care.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the money will help address the “digital divide” in rural parts of the country. It’s part of a nationwide effort. The largest of the grants is to Unity College, which is slated to receive a distance learning and telemedicine grant of more than $360,000.

Business and Economy
Associated Press
