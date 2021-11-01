© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

The average price of a gallon of gas in Maine has hit an 8-year high

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published November 1, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
Oil Prices
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP file
Gas station manager Fred Oliver, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, changes the price of gasoline on the pumps at a station in Topsham, Maine, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012.

Gas prices are continuing to rise throughout Maine and northern New England, according to gas tracker, Gas Buddy.

In Maine, prices rose more than 2 cents per gallon during the past week to an average price of $3.38 per gallon. That's almost 28 cents higher than a month ago, and a $1.24 higher than this time last year. It's also the highest average price in Maine since 2013.

Prices in New Hampshire are averaging $3.32 per gallon, and $3.39 in Vermont. Nationally, gas prices are $3.38 per gallon.

