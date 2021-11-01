The average price of a gallon of gas in Maine has hit an 8-year high

Gas prices are continuing to rise throughout Maine and northern New England, according to gas tracker, Gas Buddy.

In Maine, prices rose more than 2 cents per gallon during the past week to an average price of $3.38 per gallon. That's almost 28 cents higher than a month ago, and a $1.24 higher than this time last year. It's also the highest average price in Maine since 2013.

Prices in New Hampshire are averaging $3.32 per gallon, and $3.39 in Vermont. Nationally, gas prices are $3.38 per gallon.