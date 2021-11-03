© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Unemployment in Maine's three largest urban areas dropped in September

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published November 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT

Maine's three urban areas saw declines in unemployment in September. The Bangor and Lewiston-Auburn saw their unemployment rates fall by more than half a percent. Bangor went down to 3.8% and Lewiston-Auburn to 4.4%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Portland-South Portland saw just a four-tenths of a percent decline in the jobless rate, but that still left it with the lowest unemployment rate among the three metro areas: just 3.5%.

The September declines were part of a nationwide trend. The Federal Labor Bureau says only three of of 386 metro areas failed to see unemployment declines in September.

