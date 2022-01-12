Mail delays are affecting more Mainers due to staff shortages

Mail delays are hitting Mainers hard as postal workers grapple with shortages driven by COVID.

Staffing shortages in a variety of postal service jobs are contributing to slower delivery. The U.S. Postal Services says it is addressing the challenges by authorizing overtime so employees can work longer days and on Sundays to deliver mail, and repositioning staff to help with shortages.

The postal service is asking customers for understanding the challenges it is facing during COVID. There are currently 95 open postal service positions in Maine.