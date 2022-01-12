© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Mail delays are affecting more Mainers due to staff shortages

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST
Postal carrier Josiah Morse in Portland, Maine. The USPS is seeking an exemption from COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Mail delays are hitting Mainers hard as postal workers grapple with shortages driven by COVID.

Staffing shortages in a variety of postal service jobs are contributing to slower delivery. The U.S. Postal Services says it is addressing the challenges by authorizing overtime so employees can work longer days and on Sundays to deliver mail, and repositioning staff to help with shortages.

The postal service is asking customers for understanding the challenges it is facing during COVID. There are currently 95 open postal service positions in Maine.

