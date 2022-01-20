Ahead of conference, president of Maine real estate group sees strength in office, retail sectors

Developers and others involved in Maine's real estate industry are gathering Thursday in Portland and online to discuss the outlook for the year ahead.

Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz previewed the discussion with the president of the Maine Real Estate and Development Association, Josh Fifield, who says one area of concern for the industry is inflation.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

Fifield: Inflation obviously has an impact on a lot of different things, from the food cost we have to the cost of materials that go into buildings, which are primarily what you would see from the development side. Hopefully, with, you know, some more new and inventive technologies, there are some opportunities to kind of quell some of that inflation when it comes to the development side of things. And I'll tell you, some of the most inventive and interesting folks come from the development side. And it seems to be that when you're blocked at one area, there's always a good way to go around something to try to find a new way and an inventive way to develop properties.

Gratz: Of course, the Federal Reserve plans to try to tackle that in part next year by several rate increases, the numbers that are tossed around are three or four. Is that a potential negative for development going forward?

You know, maybe normalizing more of the rate structure. And, you know, it comes down to typically some supply and demand. And right now we're in a very low supply chain, for the most part. Doesn't mean there's not a lot of activity going on in all sectors in the state of Maine when it comes to real estate, and, you know, we still are attracting so many folks from outside of Maine who either are returning to Maine to live, or moving to Maine for the first time.

Construction, as you know, is one of the areas that has been feeling the tightness in the labor market, the challenge of finding workers, and I guess I'm curious as to whether you've heard from real estate folks that it's a challenge to get contractors for the jobs that they're doing.

That has been the case, you know, over the years, obviously, attracting individuals to go into the trades. I've been remarkably surprised at how many healthy employers and healthy employees there are in the real estate marketplace. And it could be that they're using technology more frequently, as well, as how they help manage some of the aspects of the ever changing marketplace. It's possibly that they've also entertained, you know, some new entrants into their space and potentially got a little bit younger in some of their demographics.

What sectors of development, do you see, are likely to be strongest as we move into the year ahead?

You know, I don't have a crystal ball necessarily. However, at MEREDA, we watch, you know, all sectors very carefully. That's what's so exciting about the forecast conference is that in addition to the multifamilies, the residential and the industrial space, you know, we also look at the office space. And we also look at, you know, those kinds of sectors around the state. I'm hopeful that the sectors that continue to be strong as they are now are in the affordable housing space. Maine's commission has done some great work in that space and we're hopeful that there are new tax credits that are going to help spur some new development — it depends on what part of Maine but throughout the state, because affordable housing is really one of the biggest things that the state needs to continue to attract, you know, those employees that work at a variety of different types of jobs, including construction.

Are there any sectors that look like they might be laggards, where there's not a lot of demand and may not be as much activity?

You know, the easy one to pick on could be the office sector or retail because of you know, the ever changing needs of consumers and how folks now shop, but I would say that that's Maine in itself, where it's such a tourist destination, and the aspect of really trying to coordinate and really have lots of consideration with how you work with your employees. I tell you, I don't see the office space changing much. If anything, I'd see almost a strong increase. There might be some reuse of some of the space or how things work out. And as far as retail goes, you know, Maine's on the map. And so in addition to a lot of great local retailers, I think we'll continue to attract some out-of-state retail companies that will find Maine is a great place to be.