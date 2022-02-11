8,000 high school graduates could get two free years of community college under Mills' proposal

An estimated 8,000 Maine high school graduates would be eligible for up to two free years of community college under a proposal by Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills announced the plan during her State of the State speech Thursday night. During a visit to Central Maine Community College in Auburn Friday, Mills said high school graduates from the classes of 2020 through to 2023 would be eligible.

Patty Wight / Maine Public Gov. Janet Mills speaking at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

"Frankly, those people who have been most impacted by the pandemic," Mills said. "Those who enroll full time in Maine Community College this fall or next will get every last dollar of their tuition covered by the state of Maine so they can obtain a one year certificate or a two year associates degree."

Mills says Maine needs skilled workers, but too many students don't enroll in higher education because they can't afford it. Her proposal would apply to high school graduates from 2020 to 2023 and is expected to cost $20 million. It's unclear how it would be funded beyond the initial proposal, which must be approved by the legislature.

