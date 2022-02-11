© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

8,000 high school graduates could get two free years of community college under Mills' proposal

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
mills talking to student.jpg
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Mills talking to a teacher and student at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 after announcing a plan to provide two free years of community college for high school graduates.

An estimated 8,000 Maine high school graduates would be eligible for up to two free years of community college under a proposal by Gov. Janet Mills.

Mills announced the plan during her State of the State speech Thursday night. During a visit to Central Maine Community College in Auburn Friday, Mills said high school graduates from the classes of 2020 through to 2023 would be eligible.

mills talking at central maine CC.jpg
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Gov. Janet Mills speaking at Central Maine Community College on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

"Frankly, those people who have been most impacted by the pandemic," Mills said. "Those who enroll full time in Maine Community College this fall or next will get every last dollar of their tuition covered by the state of Maine so they can obtain a one year certificate or a two year associates degree."

Mills says Maine needs skilled workers, but too many students don't enroll in higher education because they can't afford it. Her proposal would apply to high school graduates from 2020 to 2023 and is expected to cost $20 million. It's unclear how it would be funded beyond the initial proposal, which must be approved by the legislature.

Tags

Business and Economy workforce
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight