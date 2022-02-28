Five Maine border stations will receive funding for upgrades

Border stations in Coburn Gore, Calais-Ferry Point, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, and Houlton will receive a total of $150 million in federal funding for major upgrades.

They're among the 26 border stations across the country that received funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law that Congress passed last year.

The average land port-of-entry across the nation is 40-years old, but many in Maine are much older. Four out of the five border stations that will receive new funding were built in the 1930s.

Patrick Sbardelli, project management chief for the New England region at the U.S. General Services Administration, said the projects will eventually bring construction and engineering jobs to the region. He also said the upgrades will improve the flow of trade and traffic from the traveling public.

"The buildings in the 1930s are obviously undersized for what's going through right now, and they might not be situated for processing commercial traffic as well as they need to be at this moment," he said.

Sbardelli said there's no timeline yet for construction to begin.