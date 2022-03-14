© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Portland receives $2 million in federal funding to replace its aging bus fleet

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published March 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT
In a new nationwide survey, half of student-transportation coordinators described school bus driver shortages as either "severe" or "desperate."
The Greater Portland Transit District has received nearly $2 million to replace its aging bus fleet.

Federal authorities announced today that the agency was one of dozens around the country that would receive money to help upgrade their buses.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the new buses will be ADA-compliant and will replace vehicles past their useful life. The Greater Portland Metro had seen significant jumps in ridership until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep drop-off in users.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
