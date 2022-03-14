Portland receives $2 million in federal funding to replace its aging bus fleet

The Greater Portland Transit District has received nearly $2 million to replace its aging bus fleet.

Federal authorities announced today that the agency was one of dozens around the country that would receive money to help upgrade their buses.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the new buses will be ADA-compliant and will replace vehicles past their useful life. The Greater Portland Metro had seen significant jumps in ridership until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a steep drop-off in users.