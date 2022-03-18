© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

Amid strong revenue growth, L.L. Bean gives 20% bonuses to employees

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
Will Foster
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Will Foster, a worker at the L.L. Bean flagship retail store, adjusts display clothing on a mannequin, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Freeport, Maine.

Freeport retail giant L.L. Bean had a very good year in 2021, and it's sharing the good fortune with its 5,500 employees.

L.L. Bean has a tradition of providing robust bonuses to workers in good years. And with $1.8 billion in revenues in 2021, the company says its had one of its best years ever. It's a 14% revenue boost over the previous year, and in a press release the company says it will give its workers a "performance" bonus worth 20% of annual pay.

The benefit will be split between cash and company 401(k) retirement contributions, for Bean's more than 5,000 employees in Maine, the U.S and abroad.

Fred Bever
