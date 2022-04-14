Data: Tourists spent $7.9 billion in Maine in 2021

Tourists in Maine spent $7.9 billion last year — a huge rebound from a COVID-depressed 2020 season and an increase above pre-pandemic levels.

Those numbers come from the Maine Office of Tourism, which reports that tourist-related visitation increased by nearly 30%. Those tourists spent more on restaurants, shopping and accommodations. But spending on attractions and recreation jumped the most, up 184% compared with 2020.

The state says that the increased spending in the tourism industry ultimately generated more than $1 billion in tax revenue.