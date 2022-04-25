© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Maine State Chamber of Commerce president will step down at the end of the year

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published April 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Longtime Maine State Chamber President Dana Connors announced he will retire as head of the Chamber at the end of 2022 after leading the organization for nearly three decades.

The Maine state Chamber of Commerce's longtime president, Dana Connors, will step down at the end of the year.

The University of Maine graduate started his public career as Presque Isle's city manager, went on to serve two governors as Commissioner of Transportation, and then took over the Chamber in 1994.

He says he wants pursue new interests and spend more time with his family.

"I wasn't willed this job for a lifetime and things change and so, shouldn't I? You know that just like we say innovation is important to our economy and it's new ways, new ideas, new products and new things. And that kind of came home to me, you know what, going on 30 years, that's a long run I've been so fortunate and maybe it's time for new leaders," Connors said.

