Maine to get $700,000 in settlement over TurboTax free filing services

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has secured over $700 thousand dollars from TurboTax owner Intuit to pay back Maine customers who paid for tax services that should have been free.

TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign lured millions of consumers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying to file their federal tax returns.

The multistate agreement requires Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution to consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged.