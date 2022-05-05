© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Maine to get $700,000 in settlement over TurboTax free filing services

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published May 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Sam's Club
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP file
This Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has secured over $700 thousand dollars from TurboTax owner Intuit to pay back Maine customers who paid for tax services that should have been free.

TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign lured millions of consumers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying to file their federal tax returns.

The multistate agreement requires Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution to consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged.

