It could be a pivotal week for CMP's stalled power corridor

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published May 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
Workers connect a section of the first pole of Central Maine Power's controversial hydropower transmission corridor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, near The Forks, Maine. The pole was erected on an existing corridor that had been widened near Moxie Pond.

This could be a pivotal week for Central Maine Power's big power line project.

On Tuesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments in which CMP will ask the justices to throw out the result of a referendum last year that sought to halt the project.

Later this week, the Board of Environmental Protection will take up CMP's appeal of a ruling that denied it access to a stretch of land in the transmission line's path.

Adverse rulings on either front could kill the project, despite the fact CMP began clearing land for it last year.

Irwin Gratz
igratz@mainepublic.org
