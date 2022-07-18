Maine has sent relief checks to all eligible Mainers who filed a tax return

Maine's budget office announced Monday that it has completed processing inflation relief checks to all eligible residents who have filed a tax return.

Overall, the state has sent more than 784,000 payments to Maine taxpayers.

That's 91% of the estimated number of people the state believes are eligible for the $850 checks.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services said it will continue to process payments for those who don't normally file income tax returns, but do file this year in order to obtain a their payment.

The deadline to file a tax return is Oct. 31.

The announcement follows Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' vow this spring to get the inflation relief payments to eligible Mainers by mid-July.

The governor has described the payments as one of the most aggressive inflation relief proposals in the country.

Several other states are contemplating similar steps to help residents cope with high prices for gas, heating oil and groceries.