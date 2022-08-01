A federal grant will pay for new affordable housing in Farmington

Western Maine Community Action has received a nearly $7 million federal grant to convert motels into affordable housing and shelter space in Farmington.

The organization says the funding will allow it to purchase properties within walking and biking distance of services and job opportunities. The plan is to create 31 apartments and three shelter bedrooms before the fall of 2023.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was awarded through MaineHousing, which also distributed grants to develop affordable housing in Bangor and Kittery.