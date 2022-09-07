Internet service providers abandon effort to overturn Maine privacy law

Internet service providers have formally abandoned their attempt to overturn a Maine law that protects users privacy.

In 2019, the Maine Legislature passed a law that limits the ability of companies that supply Mainers internet service to sell their customers' personal information.

That could include browsing history, a user's location, financial, health information, even the content of communications.

Internet service providers sued to overturn the law.

State Attorney General Aaron Frey's office says in 2020, Federal Judge Lance Walker dismissed one claim that the state law was pre-empted by federal law.

The companies also made a First Amendment claim. This summer, Walker denied industry motions that would have limited expert witnesses.

The companies then agreed to drop their suit and pay the state $55,000 for the cost of defending its law.

Frey's office says the case was formally dismissed Friday.

