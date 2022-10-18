Portland Starbucks employees vote to unionize

Employees of another Starbucks location in Maine have voted to unionize.

Workers at the Portland Starbucks have voted 10-3 in favor of joining a union.

The Portland store is the second Starbucks in the state to organize. Workers from a store in Biddeford formed a union in June — part of a wave of worker organizing at Starbucks locations across the country.

In a letter posted on social media in August, the Portland workers said they felt "overworked," and that establishing a union will give them a voice at the company.