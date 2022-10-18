© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Portland Starbucks employees vote to unionize

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
Starbucks-Union Bargaining
Joshua Bessex
/
AP
FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Employees of another Starbucks location in Maine have voted to unionize.

Workers at the Portland Starbucks have voted 10-3 in favor of joining a union.

The Portland store is the second Starbucks in the state to organize. Workers from a store in Biddeford formed a union in June — part of a wave of worker organizing at Starbucks locations across the country.

In a letter posted on social media in August, the Portland workers said they felt "overworked," and that establishing a union will give them a voice at the company.

Tags
Business and Economy unionsPortland
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg