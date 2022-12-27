© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published December 27, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST
Tropical Weather
Michael C. York
/
AP
Activity was limited around the working waterfront at Eastport, Maine, Sunday, September 28, 2008, as residents are waiting for possible storm surges from Hurricane Kyle.

The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland.

Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen.

"We need to create business, jobs and our emphasis this time around will be to tell the people in Washington that," DeFilippo says. "I don't want to say 'We're dying on the vine' but an increase in tourism would help dramatically."

Eastport city councilors approved hiring a consultant to help the Airport Advisory Committee navigate the grant process to secure a positive outcome. Last year Eastport spent nearly $6 million in federal grant funds to rebuild its airport runway.

Ron DeFilippo says tourism is the region's best hope for economic growth and regular flights will help bring tourists to the region.

"We had an economic development and growth study done thanks to a USDA grant back in 2019 that identified tourism as our number one source of growth, if we're going to accomplish any growth," he says.

DeFilippo says regular flights will also help residents get to specialized medical facilities in Portland and attract better quality doctors to the Eastport region.

Business and Economy
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org