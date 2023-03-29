Regulators hold hearings across the state on proposed rate hikes by Versant, CMP

A Public Utilities Commission hearing in Bangor on Tuesday night was an opportunity for the public to comment on rate increases that Versant Power is requesting.

The company has asked the PUC to approve increases of about 30% on the delivery portion of its customers' bills. This would be an increase of about $10 per month for the typical residential customer.

Bangor resident Rosalyn Fisher, 84, was among a handful of people who testified. She said she's reduced her electricity use in the past three years, but the bills have grown.

"And the hours have gone down, and as someone else has said, the prices have gone up. As an older Mainer on a fixed income, I can not keep doing this," Fisher said.

The PUC will hold another hearing in Presque Isle on Wednesday. Next week, the commission will hold hearings to consider Central Maine Power's request for a similar rate increase.