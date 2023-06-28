© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Portland on track to beat housing production goals, but securing affordable units is a challenge

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published June 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
Plans presented to the city of Portland for a proposed housing developing in the Bayside neighborhood.
Port Property Management/West Bayside Partners LLC
Plans presented to the city of Portland for a proposed housing developing in the Bayside neighborhood. It's he first major development proposal to materialize since city voters approved new green building and affordability standards nearly three years ago.

The city of Portland may beat its housing production goals within the next four years. But developing housing that's affordable has been a challenge that's been more difficult to tackle.

Portland's 2017 comprehensive plan called for the construction of 2,557 new housing units over the next decade. Building permit data show the city is on track to exceed that goal by as many as1,000 new units, according to a recent study drafted by Portland's planning and urban development and housing and economic development departments.

And data show that Portland has generally approved more housing per 1,000 residents when compared to other cities, such as Boston and New York.

Yet 23% of the units that received city approval within the last 12 years included some kind of affordable rate stipulations. Last year, roughly one-third of the 322 multi-units that Portland approved were deed-restricted for affordability.

Mary Davis, Portland's interim housing and economic development director, said high interest rates, rising construction costs and labor shortages are making it more difficult for developers to finance and complete affordable housing projects.

"We can't force a developer to create a certain kind of affordable housing; they have to be willing to do that," she said. "We just have to make sure that we make our tools available and accessible so that developers will recognize the value of them and the housing that you can create when you use those resources."

Davis said Portland's planning department will recommend changes to the city's land use code in the coming months, with the goal of updating where and how housing can be built. City councilors will participate in a workshop Wednesday evening on affordable housing development to help prepare them for the kinds of proposals that they will consider later this year.

