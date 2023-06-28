© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Unemployment climbs slightly in Maine metro areas

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT

Unemployment rates rose slightly in May in Maine's three major, urban areas, but the latest figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics continue to point to a tight labor market in the state.

Bangor's jobless rate was 2.3% last month, up 2.1% in April. Lewiston-Auburn's jobless rate rose to 2.6% from 2.4% a month ago. Portland-South Portland's unemployment rate rose to 2.2% in May, up from 1.9% in April.

The latest jobless figures for all three metro areas in were slightly below last May's figures.

Tags
Business and Economy unemployment
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz