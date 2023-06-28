Unemployment climbs slightly in Maine metro areas
Unemployment rates rose slightly in May in Maine's three major, urban areas, but the latest figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics continue to point to a tight labor market in the state.
Bangor's jobless rate was 2.3% last month, up 2.1% in April. Lewiston-Auburn's jobless rate rose to 2.6% from 2.4% a month ago. Portland-South Portland's unemployment rate rose to 2.2% in May, up from 1.9% in April.
The latest jobless figures for all three metro areas in were slightly below last May's figures.