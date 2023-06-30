© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Maine economic output rises, income jumps in first quarter

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

Mainer's personal income rose at an 11.4% annual rate in the first quarter. Mostly, that reflected the $450 dollar energy relief checks the state sent to most Mainers early this year.

The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis calls that a "transfer receipt" and that component rose at a 38% annual rate. Net earnings rose at a 3.6% annual rate in the first quarter and interest, dividends and eents were up at a 6.3% annual rate.

Also in the first quarter, Maine's gross somestic product rose at just a 1.6% annual rate. That lagged the New England average growth rate of 1.9% and the economic output of the nation, as a whole, which rose at a 2.1% annual rate in the first quarter of this year.

