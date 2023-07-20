© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Some of South Portland's city offices are piloting a four-day work week

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT
City of South Portland Facebook page
/

Some of South Portland's city offices are piloting a four-day work week. The change comes after an employee survey found that a shorter work week was the number one request among workers.

Starting Aug. 7, City Hall, Assessing and the planning and development departments will be closed on Fridays. Those offices will be open longer during the other four weekdays to compensate, according to a memo to South Portland city councilors.

City leadership says a shorter work week could lead to better work-life balance and productivity among employees. It could also make it easier to recruit and retain workers, City Manager Scott Morelli told councilors during a Tuesday workshop.

"It's on the minds of all employers right now. There's staffing shortages everywhere and we're definitely no stranger to that," Morelli said.

He said other communities like Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough have similar schedules. The pilot program will run for six months.

