Dixfield grapples with more road damage from Monday's rainstorm

The town of Dixfield is once again dealing with washed out roads after heavy rainfall Monday night.

Town manager Alicia Conn says a culvert and some pavement collapsed on Rollins Ridge Road, and a significant washout also occurred on Valley Brook Road. She says Dixfield hasn't been able to keep up with repairs ever since a May storm caused significant damage to more than half a dozen roads.

"And it's just, it's far greater than anyone in the state has had to deal with on a regular basis," she says. "I know that all of our surrounding communities have been impacted as well. So in a way it's good we're all going through it together at the same time, but nobody is prepared to deal with damage to this extent."

Conn says Dixfield is still waiting for FEMA funding from the May storm. The town requested a million dollars, and she says it will likely need at least a half million more to address damage from Monday's storm.