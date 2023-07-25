© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.
Business and Economy

Dixfield grapples with more road damage from Monday's rainstorm

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
A culvert and some pavement collapsed on Rollins Ridge Road in Dixfield during a storm on Monday, July 24.
Alicia Conn
/
Town of Dixfield
A culvert and some pavement collapsed on Rollins Ridge Road in Dixfield during a storm on Monday, July 24.

The town of Dixfield is once again dealing with washed out roads after heavy rainfall Monday night.

Town manager Alicia Conn says a culvert and some pavement collapsed on Rollins Ridge Road, and a significant washout also occurred on Valley Brook Road. She says Dixfield hasn't been able to keep up with repairs ever since a May storm caused significant damage to more than half a dozen roads.

"And it's just, it's far greater than anyone in the state has had to deal with on a regular basis," she says. "I know that all of our surrounding communities have been impacted as well. So in a way it's good we're all going through it together at the same time, but nobody is prepared to deal with damage to this extent."

Conn says Dixfield is still waiting for FEMA funding from the May storm. The town requested a million dollars, and she says it will likely need at least a half million more to address damage from Monday's storm.

Tags
Business and Economy Dixfield
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight