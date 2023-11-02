Gov. Mills requests federal relief for small Maine businesses in the wake of Lewiston mass shooting

Gov. Janet Mills has requested federal relief for small businesses in Maine that had to shut down in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Lewiston.

A Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration would allow businesses and private nonprofits in Androscoggin and Sagadahoc Counties to apply for 30-year loans of up to $2 million with interest rates not exceeding 4 percent.

Loans can cover payroll, fixed debts, and other bills. Eligibility, loan amounts, and terms will be determined by the SBA.

