Maine could see $46 million for childcare under federal proposal

Maine could see $46 million for childcare under a White House proposal to bolster funding for childcare across the country.

According to estimates released today, that funding would support over 1,500 childcare providers in the state, and more than 47,000 children.

Connecticut congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says parents are forced to pay high prices while providers struggle with low wages, and the whole industry needs this support.

"Maintaining the status quo, forcing parents and providers into these untenable circumstances is not an option," DeLauro said. "Without consistent access to childcare, children lose out on their opportunities to learn, to grow- it's not fair."

The White House is urging congress to approve the $16 million proposal, which DeLauro says is needed to keep people with children in the workforce.

Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, says unstable childcare makes it difficult for women to work- a common challenge during the pandemic. As childcare has been more reliable in recent years, more mothers have returned to the workforce.

"But of course these and other gains are at risk, as American rescue plan funds dry up, the childcare sector urgently needs more support to avoid families paying more or losing access to childcare altogether," Klein said.