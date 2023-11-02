Metro bus system ridership nears 2019 levels after suffering a major decline during the pandemic

The Greater Portland Metro bus system said ridership has drawn closer to pre-pandemic levels in the last two months.

In September, ridership reached 173,000 or 86% of the 2019 level. In August, ridership reached 91% of pre-pandemic levels.

Metro made some service changes in late August, adding more runs to its Route 9, which operates in Portland, and its Breeze service, which runs between Portland and Brunswick. The Gorham-to-Portland "Husky Line," was extended to serve Portland's Eastern Waterfront," with a stop near the city's Ocean Gateway cruise ship terminal. Metro also cut fares in half in a promotion that ended Oct.1.

Metro serves Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, Gorham, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Freeport and Brunswick.