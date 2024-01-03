Maine is doubling the value of some of its EV rebates

As of this week, some rebates on electric vehicle sales in Maine will double.

Michael Stoddard of Efficiency Maine says the state rebates will increase from $1,000 to $2,000 for battery electric vehicles, and from $500 to $1,000 for plug-in hybrids.

"This doubling of the rebate applies for folks of any income level," he said. "And we have special rebates for folks who are in the moderate-income bracket or the low-income bracket, and those rebates are staying the same as they were before."

Stoddard says Efficiency Maine is also increasing the rebatefor vans and other vehicles in commercial fleets, and raising the cap on the price on trucks that are eligible for rebates.

Other electric vehicle incentives are changing at the federal level this year. The federal tax credit of up to $7,500 will only apply to about a dozen models, due to restrictions on the assembly location, and origins of batteries and critical minerals.