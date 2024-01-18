Hazard pay no longer in effect in Portland

As of Thursday afternoon, hazard pay is no longer in effect in Portland.

The city's hazard pay ordinance hikes the minimum wage by one and a half times up to $11.25 for tipped workers and $22.50 for untipped workers. It was triggered a week ago, after Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency following intense storms that caused historic flooding in coastal counties.

The ordinance was approved by Portland voters during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide extra compensation to workers who were potentially putting their health at risk. Critics say the ordinance should not apply to wind and rainstorms.