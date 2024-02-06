Unemployment up slightly in two of Maine's cities

The unemployment rate held steady in Portland-South Portland, but rose in the other two urban areas tracked by the federal government.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting joblessness in Bangor and Lewiston climbed to 3.3% in December, up from 3.1% in November.

The Portland-South Portland jobless rate held steady at 2.8%.

Unemployment remains low by historic standards in all three urban areas and Maine's overall labor market remains very tight.