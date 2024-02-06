© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Unemployment up slightly in two of Maine's cities

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published February 6, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST
Micky Bedell
/
Bangor Daily News

The unemployment rate held steady in Portland-South Portland, but rose in the other two urban areas tracked by the federal government.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting joblessness in Bangor and Lewiston climbed to 3.3% in December, up from 3.1% in November.

The Portland-South Portland jobless rate held steady at 2.8%.

Unemployment remains low by historic standards in all three urban areas and Maine's overall labor market remains very tight.
Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
See stories by Irwin Gratz