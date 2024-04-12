Bar Harbor businesses appeal decision in cruise ship lawsuit

A group of Bar Harbor business owners are appealing a district court decision allowing the town to limit cruise ship visitors.

Residents approved a petition two years ago to limit the number of cruise ship passengers who can disembark to 1,000 a day.

Eben Salvatore is a member of the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods, which sued the town over the ordinance.

"Well, we hope to just get back to a place where we can discuss and decide as a community, what's best for everybody," he said. "This particular action was what was best for a very certain narrow group. It's harmful to so many people."

Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock says the town was not surprised by the appeal, but will defend the court's decision. Rules for the 1,000 person daily limit are in the works.