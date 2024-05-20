12 Maine communities receive collective $33 million in EPA grants to clean up brownfield sites

A dozen communities in Maine are receiving a total of $33 million in federal EPA grants to assess and cleanup brownfield sites.

The sites include the former Great Northern Paper Company Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon in Millinocket and a former mill site and power plant in Westbrook.

The goal of the grants is to transform polluted, abandoned sites into thriving community spaces.

The grants were announced Monday and are funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.