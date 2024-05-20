© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
12 Maine communities receive collective $33 million in EPA grants to clean up brownfield sites

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:01 PM EDT
Katahdin is seen behind pipes running through the former Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket in this 2017 file photo.
Ashley L. Conti
/
via BDN
Katahdin is seen behind pipes running through the former Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket in this 2017 file photo.

A dozen communities in Maine are receiving a total of $33 million in federal EPA grants to assess and cleanup brownfield sites.

The sites include the former Great Northern Paper Company Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon in Millinocket and a former mill site and power plant in Westbrook.

The goal of the grants is to transform polluted, abandoned sites into thriving community spaces.

The grants were announced Monday and are funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021.
