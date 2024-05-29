© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine metro areas see drop in unemployment

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:23 AM EDT
FILE - In this Friday, March 11, 2016 file photo, fishing boats are tied up at a wharf on the waterfront in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 11, 2016 file photo, fishing boats are tied up at a wharf on the waterfront in Portland, Maine.

Unemployment rates fell in all three of Maine's major urban areas in April. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, out Wednesday, also show joblessness is running a bit higher this year than last.

The latest numbers show unemployment in Bangor dropped by 0.5% to 2.6%. In Lewiston-Auburn, the jobless rate fell 0.4% to 2.7% and unemployment in Portland-South Portland also fell 0.4% to 2.2%.

In April 2023, Bangor's unemployment rate was 2.3%, 0.3% lower than this April. Lewiston-Auburn was at 2.5%, 0.2% lower than this year. And Portland-South Portland was at just 2.0%, 0.2% lower than this April.

Business and Economy
Irwin Gratz
