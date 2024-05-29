Maine metro areas see drop in unemployment

Unemployment rates fell in all three of Maine's major urban areas in April. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, out Wednesday, also show joblessness is running a bit higher this year than last.

The latest numbers show unemployment in Bangor dropped by 0.5% to 2.6%. In Lewiston-Auburn, the jobless rate fell 0.4% to 2.7% and unemployment in Portland-South Portland also fell 0.4% to 2.2%.

In April 2023, Bangor's unemployment rate was 2.3%, 0.3% lower than this April. Lewiston-Auburn was at 2.5%, 0.2% lower than this year. And Portland-South Portland was at just 2.0%, 0.2% lower than this April.

