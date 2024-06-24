© 2024 Maine Public

Limited supply of new homes in Maine helps drive prices up

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:25 PM EDT
A sign announces a home for sale on Munjoy Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A sign announces a home for sale on Munjoy Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine.

Home sale prices are on the rise in Maine. According to the Maine Association of Realtors, the median price for single-family homes sold last month was 7% more than at this time last year.

Association president Paul McKee said the limited supply of new houses across the state is helping drive prices upwards.

"You know more sales will help more people get into homes. But the struggle is real. And the struggle is going to continue until we can actually develop and develop in particular the affordable workforce housing," he said.

McKee said Maine has less than a three-and-a-half months supply of homes — meaning it would take that long to sell all the homes currently listed for sale in Maine at the current purchasing rate. McKee said balanced housing markets typically have around a six months supply.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, about 1,200 single-family homes were sold last month — almost 4% more than this time last year. There were 3,900 total homes listed for sale, which is the most in almost two years.

MaineHousing communications director, Scott Thistle, said buyers are getting increasingly creative, with some people choosing homes outside of their desired locations.

"Folks are starting to make the decision that they're willing to maybe commute a little bit further to get a little bit more bang for their buck, and frankly find inventory that's available. I think that's kind of reflected in these numbers."

MaineHousing provides low rate fixed mortgages to first-time homebuyers through its First Home Loan Program. Thistle said the program is ahead of its signup goals for the year.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
